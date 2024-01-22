Edmonton's South Asian community concerned at lack of response from politicians during extortion scheme

Members of the South Asian community say they're frustrated they haven't heard more from elected officials after a string of arsons and shootings tied to an extortion scheme.

Homebuilders in the community have received threats, mostly via WhatsApp, to pay large sums of money, or see their newly built houses or show homes torched.

Police say in some cases the threats have been escalated to shooting incidents.

As of Thursday, local police had connected five extortions, 15 arsons and seven "firearms offences" since October to the scheme, including a fire that damaged a show home and a newly built house in Beaumont.

Six people have been charged in connection to some of the incidents.

One of those individuals is believed to have left the country.

Despite the charges, police say the scheme is likely being orchestrated by a person or network in India, adding it's believed the incidents are not related to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.

One community member and realtor says it's disheartening to see South Asian politicians staying quiet while business owners are being targeted.

"We've not heard as much as we were expecting to from these elected leaders," Nam Kular told CTV News Edmonton.

"We're trying to figure this out on our own."

"It's not just the loss of financials, it results in an impact on their mental health, on their well being. Their kids, their families, they're fearful for their life. And some of the builders have had to leave their home, and they're living somewhere else just to protect their identity."

Since CTV News Edmonton broke the story earlier this month, no South Asian politician has spoken on camera about the issue.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has released three written statements, including one on Monday.

"I am deeply concerned about the escalating threat of extortion, arson, and violence against the South Asian business community in Edmonton. Last week, I sent a letter to Minister Dominic LeBlanc raising my concerns and calling on the federal government to lead a coordinated response," he wrote.

"I have also asked our Administration and City Manager Andre Corbould for an update on this issue that will come to City Council next week. I look forward to this update because all businesses deserve to conduct themselves in a safe environment."

Kular says that's not enough.

"They need to at least sit down or have some conversations with these builders, these businesses, these individuals."

Builders removing signage, pulling ads

Gursharan Buttar hosts the morning show on My Radio 580 AM, a self-described ethnic radio station in Edmonton.

He says the crimes are a daily topic of discussion.

"Everyday, people are concerned, people are afraid, people are looking to see if somebody can take their calls and somebody can start a discussion on this," he said of his listeners.

"Some of the homebuilders, they pull their ad from the radio. They want to hold on to the ads, they want to see how things are going. And they don't want to highlight their homes where they're building."

He says builders are also taking their names off their sites in hopes of protecting their properties.

Buttar says the community is hoping to see results from police.

"I think the solution lies with the police investigation. They have to come up with more answers, that's what the community is looking for, who is the person behind it?"

The Edmonton Police Service will host a community town hall meeting with members of the community in the near future.

Anyone who has received a threat that may be related to the extortion scheme is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha