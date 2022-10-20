Edmonton's summer and autumn warmest on record
It's been an abnormally warm end to summer and start to autumn in Edmonton. In fact, it's the warmest stretch on record for the city.
If you look at the average daytime high up to Oct. 20, 2022, ranks at the top of the list from May 1 to Oct. 20.
AND...
We're also in the top spot for average highs from:
- June 1 - Oct. 20
- July 1 - Oct. 20
- Aug. 1 - Oct. 20
- Sept. 1 - Oct. 20
- Oct. 1 - Oct. 20
We started the year out on a fairly cool note. So, if you look at the entire year, you can see that 2022 ranks as the 8th-warmest year from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20.
It really wasn't until April and then May that temperatures jumped and pushed us to the top of the list.
Want more?
- Looking at Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, the warmest year on record is 1889. But, four of the top 10 years have occurred since 2015: 2016 is third, 2015 is fourth, 2021 is seventh and 2022 is eighth on the list.
- 1889 is also the warmest year for average highs from Feb. 1 - Oct. 20. The average high for that timeframe in 1889 was 16.4 degrees. This year, it's 15.4 degrees.
- 1910 is the warmest year for average highs from March 1 - Oct. 20. The average high for that timeframe in 1920 was 18.5 degrees. This year, it's 17.6 degrees.
- 1897 is the warmest year for average highs from April 1 - Oct. 20. The average high for that timeframe in 1897 was 20.1 degrees. This year, is 19.8 degrees. We're in fifth place on the list, but only 4-tenths of a degree cooler than 1897.
- Our May 1 - Oct. 20 average high of 21.8 degrees is 3-tenths of a degree ahead of the second-place year (1922: 21.5 degrees). It's 2.3 degrees above the historical average.
- Our June 1 - Oct. 20 average high of 22.9 degrees is 7-tenths of a degree ahead of the second-place year (2021: 22.2). It's 2.9 degrees above the historical average.
- Our July 1 - Oct. 20 average high of 23.4 degrees is 1.4 degrees ahead of the second-place year (1963: 22.0). It's 3.7 degrees above the historical average.
- Our Aug. 1 - Oct. 20 average high of 22.9 degrees is almost 2 degrees ahead of the second-place year (1963: 21.1). It's 4.7 degrees above the historical average.
- Our Sept. 1 - Oct. 20 average high of 20.9 degrees is half a degree ahead of the second-place year (1938: 20.4). It's 5.3 degrees above the historical average.
- Our Oct. 1 - Oct. 20 average high of 19.1 degrees is half a degree ahead of the second-place year (1923: 18.6). It's 7.3 degrees above the historical average.