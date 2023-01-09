iHeartRadio

Edmonton's Tres Carnales closing permanently this week


image.png

A popular Edmonton restaurant is closing for good: Tres Carnales is closing its doors after 12 years in downtown Edmonton.

The owners posted on social media on Monday thanking clients for their business over the years, but did not mention why the restaurant is being shuttered.

The restaurant’s last day of operation will be Jan. 14.

In November, Tres Carnales temporarily shut down after health inspectors found evidence of a significant pest infestation. 

12