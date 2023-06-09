Edmonton sees record-setting heat Friday and more expected in Alberta this weekend
Edmonton has set a new record high for June 9th. The city reached 30.8 degrees Friday afternoon, breaking the old record of 30.6 set in 1913.
The record comes one day after missing the June 8th record high of 30.0 by one tenth of a degree (29.9 on June 8, 2023 is the second-hottest temperature ever recorded on that date, though).
The city also broke the record for the warmest low temperature. The low of 16.5 degrees breaks the old record of 14.8 set on June 9, 1987.
The city will have another shot at record-setting heat Saturday with a forecast high of 31 degrees. The record for June 10th is 30.0 set in 1913.
Across Alberta, over a dozen record highs were set on Thursday, June 8th. Here's a look of some of those records.
Numerous records have likely been broken Friday and it'll be another day of record-setting heat for much of central Alberta Saturday.
