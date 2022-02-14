Edmonton sends virtual Valentine's Day card to Calgary

Edmonton has sent Calgary a virtual Valentine's Day card inspired by Wordle.

The City of Edmonton posted a short Valentine's video to Twitter at 8 a.m. on Monday.

In it, the popular free-to-play word game Wordle is shown, but every guess is Calgary-related, including "Jyoti," "Elbow" and "Tower."

The video ends with the correct word being chosen – "adore" – and a message that says "Dear Calgary: Just wanted to you know we think the Wordle of you."

In response to the virtual valentine, the City of Calgary replied "you took the Wordles right out of our moth. We adore you too."'

You took the WORDLES right out of our mouth. We ADORE you too. Happy #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/lcQhdT9gqG