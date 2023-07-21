Edmonton senior, bruised and bloodied by 'pit bull,' worried about city animal control

Steven Katryniuk, 70, is concerned about how long it took emergency crews to help him after he was attacked by a neighbour’s dog, which he describes as a 90-pound "pit bull."

Katryniuk, sitting bloodied in the grass, says paramedics told him to hold on to the dog himself until animal control arrived, even though he claims they didn't get there for about an hour after the 911 call was made.

"This happened at about 4:30 in the afternoon and animal control showed up about 6 p.m.," he told CTV News Edmonton Friday.

"I was worried for my own safety, and anybody else's in the neighbourhood. Right next to [the scene] is small kids, and who knows what is going to happen with those small kids? They were out playing."

The attack happened on Tuesday in the front yard of Katryniuk's neighbours. They live in southeast Edmonton near 32 Avenue and 45A Street.

Katryniuk said his neighbours have three dogs and the two "friendly" ones were running loose for about two or three hours.

He believes the family is away in British Columbia, and the dogs are being watched by a friend, so he attempted to help.

"I went over to see if I could find a gate to put them in the backyard, [but I] didn't see one," he recalled.

"As I'm coming back on the sidewalk from the southside of the house, this pitbull comes through an open window and it came straight at me."

"I tried grabbing the collar, because I know if you grab the collar, you've got control of the dog. Well, in the meantime it bit me. Once I grabbed the collar, it lunged backwards and pulled me right down on the ground."

He was able to get to his knees and hold the dog by the collar, twisting it when the dog became more aggressive. He eventually managed to get his cell phone out of his pocket. He called his wife at 4:49 p.m. and told her to call 911.

'THE SCENE WAS UNSAFE': AHS

Alberta Health Services says its dispatch received the call at 5:03 p.m. and paramedics arrived at 5:11 p.m., but they didn't immediately treat Katryniuk.

"They arrived on scene knowing the dog was still agitated and the scene was unsafe. Paramedics are not permitted to knowingly put themselves in danger, and there are protocols to protect them," AHS spokesperson Kristi Bland told CTV News Edmonton.

As he held on to the dog, Katryniuk said his neighbours were expressing concern about how much blood he was losing and how much time it was taking for animal control to arrive.

"Eventually, Bill the neighbour got a rope, made a noose out of it. And he threw the noose towards me and tied the other end to a tree," he said.

Although Katryniuk was terrified the dog would slip the noose and hurt someone else, he eventually let go of the animal.

"The neck on a pitbull is the size of the head, basically, and I didn't want that noose to slide off," he said.

"As soon as I let it go, it went berserk…I just backed off slowly."

Katryniuk showed six places he was bitten on both of his arms. AHS said he was treated at the scene at 5:25 p.m., 22 minutes after the 911 call was received.

He went to the hospital in Sherwood Park and said he waited until about midnight for shots and bandages, not arriving home until about 1 a.m.

DOG OWNER FACING PRIOR CHARGES TOO

Katryniuk says he personally knows a friendly pit bull and believes "it's all in the way you raise the animal" but feels it's too late for the dog that attacked him.

"I hope it gets euthanized. But according to animal control, if the owners have the money to get the fine paid, which is quite hefty I understand, they can get the dog back," Katryniuk said.

A spokesperson for the city said the owner of the dog, whom he did not name, is now facing three fines in the Katryniuk attack.

"One for causing physical injury, another for failing to control or leash the dog, and a third for not having a valid dog license," Chris Webster told CTV News Edmonton.

Webster said the dog and its owner have a "prior history of similar incidents" and other charges are currently before the courts. Still, he acknowledged there's a chance the dog is returned to Katryniuk's neighbour.

"If convictions are obtained through the court process, the dog in question will be subject to bylaw restrictions, including mandatory leashing and muzzling in public spaces, higher fines for future bylaw violations, scheduled residential site inspections from Animal Control Peace Officers and higher annual pet license fee," Webster wrote.

Edmonton is "currently facing a substantial increase in complaints regarding dog attacks," Webster said, so officials are encouraging owners to "take responsibility" for their animals by maintaining control, getting pet training and making sure they have a valid license.

As for how long it took animal control officers to arrive at the scene and help Katryniuk, Webster did not immediately return a phone call or email inquiry.

CTV News Edmonton knocked on the door of the house where the dog came from in an attempt to speak with the owner but there was no answer.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha