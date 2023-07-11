iHeartRadio

Edmonton senior reported missing on Monday found safe


Kier Poppe, 80, was reported missing after last being seen on July 10, 2023, leaving a home in Edmonton's Carlisle neighbourhood. (Photo provided.)

An Edmonton senior who was reported missing on Monday is safe, police said on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a missing person bulletin about Kier Poppe on Monday night.

The 80-year-old had left home to make a trip to Home Depot on Monday morning, but never arrived at the store.

On Tuesday afternoon, police advised that Poppe had been located and is safe.

12