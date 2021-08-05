Edmonton sets record for most 30-degree days

2021 now has more 30-degree days in Edmonton than any other summer on record.

Dating back to the late 1800s, only nine other years have had 10+ days where the temperature hit 30.0 or hotter.

Thursday afternoon became Edmonton's 15th day above that mark — eclipsing the previous record of 14 days from 1961.

On average, Edmonton gets four 30-degree days per year.

In the past five years:

2020 had two

2019 had one

2018 had seven

2017 had six

2016 had one

That's 17 days of 30-degree heat in the past five years COMBINED.

Edmonton may get to 17 this summer, as temperatures are forecast to climb to around 30 again next week.