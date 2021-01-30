Edmonton has extended the contract of all-star wide receiver Greg Ellingson through the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old from Tampa, Fla., signed with Edmonton in 2019 and had a team-leading 86 receptions for 1,170 yards, and five touchdowns.

Ellingson, who spent his first six CFL seasons in Hamilton and Ottawa, was named a West Division all-star for the first time in his career.

“Greg is always in the conversation as being the best wide receiver in the entire CFL and his production backs that up year after year,” Edmonton general manager Brock Sunderland said Saturday in a statement.

Ellingson remaining in Edmonton gives the club a one-two punch at wideout with all-star Derel Walker.

“We're excited about the potential of how explosive we can be as an offence with this dynamic duo,” Sunderland said.

“On top of all his attributes on the field, Greg is a great leader and consummate pro with the character we want in our locker room.”

The 2020 CFL season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for 2021 have yet to be announced.

Ellingson has accumulated 502 receptions, 7,265 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns in his career.

He was named a CFL all-star in 2017 with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Ellingson has recorded five consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021.