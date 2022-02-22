Edmonton student achieves perfect score on university challenge

A Grade 7 student in Edmonton has earned a perfect score on a mathematics and computing test created by a Canadian university.

While this is a massive achievement for Nadia Borowiec, it’s not the first time she’s scored 100 per cent… it’s actually her second.

Borowiec attends St. Basil Catholic School and is the only student in her age group and district to achieve the honour on the Beaver Computing Challenge.

The problem-solving contest was created by the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

“These competitions and contests help our students to discover their gifts and talents,” said Yvonne Zalewski, a teacher at St. Basil’s.

“I had no idea I was actually good at this stuff until I tried,” Borowiec added.

“I’m hoping in the future I’ll also get more opportunities.”

Borowiec told CTV News Edmonton she’s planning to try for a third win next year.

