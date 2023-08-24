Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven, Hollywood hits during weekend of outdoor concerts

Delayed for one day by inclement weather, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is bringing classical music to Snow Valley starting Thursday.

Guest conductor Bob Bernhardt is leading the orchestra in in two outdoor programs over three days:

“Beethoven, Mozart & Mendelssohn:" featuring the renowned composer and pianist's Symphony No. 7, the Overture to Mozart's popular The Marriage Of Figaro, and Mendelssohn's innovative Violin Concerto; and

“Summer Favourites:” a compilation of songs from popular films like La La Land, Encanto and more.

The first program – originally scheduled to run for the first time on Wednesday – will be performed on Friday and Saturday.

The second program will be performed on Thursday and Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to perform for audiences in such a fantastic outdoor venue,” Bernhardt said in a statement. “There’s something magical about experiencing live orchestral music outdoors. These concerts provide a perfect opportunity for people to get outside, relax, and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.”

As of Thursday afternoon, that evening's show was sold out but tickets were still available for the other three shows.

It is not the last time the orchestra will perform outdoors this season. ESO is performing in Stony Plain on Sunday, then in Sir Winston Churchill Square during the Labour Day long weekend. Those shows will be Disney themed.

The annual Symphony Under the Sky event at Hawrelak Park will not be taking place while rehabilitation work is being done there.