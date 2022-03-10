Edmonton tattoo artists launch fundraiser for Ukraine aid organization

Edmonton tattoo artists have come together to offer a variety of Ukrainian-themed flash pieces and a silent auction to raise funds.

Jen Danger, owner of Enchanted Tattoo, and John Faulds, owner of Urge 2 Tattoo Studios, organized the Hold Fast for Ukraine event.

Tattoos are going for a minimum of $100 with several pre-made designs. All proceeds go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, an organization on the ground in Ukraine helping deliver medicine, shelter, and aid to displaced civilians.

Danger, who is of Ukrainian heritage, told CTV News Edmonton that she was devastated to hear the news of the Russian invasion.

"Obviously, with things that are happening, I honestly was tired of sitting in my car and feeling helpless," Danger said. "I know that I have the means to maybe make a little bit of difference."

The silent auction is available on Instagram and features several items, including a tattoo removal package from The Removery.

"It's got a value of up to $2,500, so we are hoping that we will raise some funds here and we can get that money as part of the help to the people of Ukraine," said Ben Alway, owner of The Removery.

"We're seeing more and more of what is going on, and it's really impossible not to be moved," he added. "They need money, they need supplies, and they need help. That's something we can do here to do our part."

Faulds said it was an easy decision to get involved with the fundraiser.

"It's a pretty heavy-duty thing that's going on over there right now," Faulds said. "It's a tragedy.

"As we sit over here in North America," he added, "it feels like we need to kick in and help out."

Danger says there has been steady interest in the fundraiser throughout Thursday.

"I am really excited," she said. "Everyone's been so supportive."

For those who want to support the fundraiser but not a tattoo, Danger says a GoFundMe has been created.

"I am so touched by the kindness and the generosity from our clients," she added.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset