Edmonton teacher to be sentenced for sexual assault of former student

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Friday morning for an Edmonton teacher convicted of sex crimes against a 15-year-old male former student.

Alyssa Tungul, 30, was found guilty in July of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Her identity was initially protected by a publication ban that was later lifted following appeals from multiple media outlets, including CTV News.

The student is now in his 20s and his identity remains protected by a publication ban.

Tungul was his music teacher in junior high and maintained a relationship with him after he graduated into high school, court heard.

At trial, both the student and Tungul testified that they had sexual encounters but disagreed on who prompted those meetings and how often they happened.

She admitted to having sex with him in the basement of his cousin's house, but said he forced himself on her. The student told court the sex was consensual.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Susan Bercov described the relationship as "inappropriate" and "improper."

"It is possible, even likely that this was developing or developed into an improper sexual relationship," Bercov ruled.

Tungul had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and unlawful touching of a person under the age of 16.