17-year-old charged with manslaughter in north Edmonton stabbing


A youth has been arrested and charged in a homicide in Edmonton on Thanksgiving.

The 17-year-old faces a one charge of manslaughter.

He cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Dakota Peter, 20, was fatally stabbed on Oct. 10 during an altercation near 120 Avenue and 82 Street. 

