Edmonton teens competing in Canada's Got Talent

Three Edmonton teens are gracing the screen of national television during evenings on Canada's Got Talent.

Dancers Dayton Paradis, Ayden Valdriz and Ethan Valdriz make up the Itty Bitty Crew.

The trio has been dancing together for three years, following Paradis' move to Alberta from Saskatchewan to pursue a dancing career.

They tested their performance chops on NBC's World of Dance and are now growing their name in their home country.

Their audition for the Canadian show was about overcoming anxiety.

"Knowing all three of us experience this kind of thing really bonded us even closer," Paradis, 17, told CTV News Edmonton.

"We really just wanted to show that it's a real thing in youth and we wanted to show that through doing what we love."

They delved even deeper into that inspiration in the nearly five-minute-long segment that aired on March 29, speaking about the judgement they sometimes receive as male dancers.

"There's a lot of judgement that goes around the room and a lot of talking behind your back," Ethan explained to viewers.

Their performance earned them a standing ovation from judges Howie Mandel and Lilly Singh.

"Performing in front of the judges and the live audience was definitely really cool," Ethan, 15, told CTV News Edmonton in the days after the broadcast.

"We worked super hard, so we went into it with confidence and positivity," his twin, Ayden, added.

While the trio couldn't say how far in the competition they went, their choreographer and instructor is confident the teens are destined for big things.

Vincent Akinyoke put the group together because the boys would often stand out, even while dancing with dozens of others.

"Their work ethic, their personality, they're more professional than me sometimes," Akinyoke said.

"They're definitely made for TV."

Canada's Got Talent contestants compete for a $100,000 cash prize and a gig in Las Vegas.

Episodes air Tuesday evenings.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon