Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 C
One hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
In fact, this year and 2019 are the only years on record (since the late 1800s) with more than 140 straight days without a low below 3 C. Only eight years have had more than 130 consecutive days.
This year's streak may end Thursday morning with a forecast low of 2 C in the city.
If we end up "bottoming out" a bit warmer than that, we could run the stretch out to between 146 and 150 days as morning lows are expected to be above 3 C for most of the next five-seven days.
We'll update this story Thursday once we hit the morning low.
Of note: Five of the top 10 years on the list have occurred since 2005.
The full top 10 list is:
- 2022: 143 days
- 2019: 143
- 2013: 139
- 1998: 138
- 2008: 136
- 2006: 134
- 1981: 132
- 1975: 131
- 1963: 131
- 2016: 129
- 1988: 129
- 1978: 129
Huge thank you to weather historian Rolf Campbell and his Edmonton Weather Records Twitter for digging up this factoid.
