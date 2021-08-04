Edmonton ties record for most 30-degree days in one summer

We've hit 30 degrees more times this summer than in any other year on record, except for one. By Thursday afternoon, we may not need to include that caveat.

Edmonton topped 30.0 degrees Wednesday afternoon for our 14th day above that mark.

Only 1961 has also had that many 30-degree days (records go back to the late 1800s).

This is EXTREMELY rare. In fact, there are only NINE other years that have had ten or more days above 30.

On average, the city gets about four days of 30.0 or hotter each summer.

Here's how we got here:

June had six days in the 30s

July had seven

August has had one (so far)

There's a very good chance that we'll get above 30.0 again Thursday in Edmonton.