Edmonton ties record for most 30-degree days in one summer
CTV News Edmonton
Josh Classen
We've hit 30 degrees more times this summer than in any other year on record, except for one. By Thursday afternoon, we may not need to include that caveat.
Edmonton topped 30.0 degrees Wednesday afternoon for our 14th day above that mark.
Only 1961 has also had that many 30-degree days (records go back to the late 1800s).
This is EXTREMELY rare. In fact, there are only NINE other years that have had ten or more days above 30.
On average, the city gets about four days of 30.0 or hotter each summer.
Here's how we got here:
June had six days in the 30s
July had seven
August has had one (so far)
There's a very good chance that we'll get above 30.0 again Thursday in Edmonton.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.