Edmonton to build first urban Indigenous cultural site in Canada

Edmonton will soon be home to Canada's first urban Indigenous cultural site, the city says.

The cultural site will be called kihciy askiy which is Cree for "sacred earth."

It will be located at Whitemud Park just south of Fox Drive.

The site will be a local place for the Indigenous community to host ceremonies and sweat lodges, instead of having to travel outside of Edmonton, andan area to learn about Indigenous cultures.

The site will initially feature:

Circular area for four sweat lodges and a permanent ceremonial stone heating device with a water source

Circular area for tipis with permanent feast fire pit for ceremonies and group workshops

Large tent gathering area for ceremonial feasts and cultural teachings

Pavilion with washrooms, locker rooms, gathering room and storage for ceremonial items

50 gravel parking stalls

Two gravel bus parkings stalls

Six-metre wide gravel road with turnaround for emergency vehicles

The city says construction will eventually include a storage building with a built-in amphitheatre as well as additional landscaping and walking paths.

Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.