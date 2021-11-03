Edmonton to build first urban Indigenous cultural site in Canada
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Erin Bezovie
Edmonton will soon be home to Canada's first urban Indigenous cultural site, the city says.
The cultural site will be called kihciy askiy which is Cree for "sacred earth."
It will be located at Whitemud Park just south of Fox Drive.
The site will be a local place for the Indigenous community to host ceremonies and sweat lodges, instead of having to travel outside of Edmonton, andan area to learn about Indigenous cultures.
The site will initially feature:
- Circular area for four sweat lodges and a permanent ceremonial stone heating device with a water source
- Circular area for tipis with permanent feast fire pit for ceremonies and group workshops
- Large tent gathering area for ceremonial feasts and cultural teachings
- Pavilion with washrooms, locker rooms, gathering room and storage for ceremonial items
- 50 gravel parking stalls
- Two gravel bus parkings stalls
- Six-metre wide gravel road with turnaround for emergency vehicles
The city says construction will eventually include a storage building with a built-in amphitheatre as well as additional landscaping and walking paths.
Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.
