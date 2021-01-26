Edmonton will find out late this year if the city has been selected as a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Soccer's international governing body said in a statement Tuesday that it will make the announcement in "the last quarter" of 2021.

"Bearing in mind the constantly changing circumstances with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA and the host associations are aiming to start the venue visits in the candidate host cities at the beginning of July," the statement reads.

The tournament is expected to feature an expanded field of 48 teams and with games spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The three Canadian venues under consideration are Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, Toronto's BMO Field and Montreal's Olympic Stadium.

The city launched a survey in August to measure Edmontonians feelings on hosting the tournament. Vancouver withdrew as a potential host city in March 2018, citing concerns over cost and financial transparency.

FIFA will select up to 16 of the 23 venues that have been put forward in the joint bid.

It's not yet clear how the matches will be distributed between the host cities and countries.

FIFA said it would join host associations in virtual meetings to discuss stadium infrastructure in the 23 candidate host cities from the end of February 2021.

The global body will then launch targeted discussions with candidate host cities from April this year.