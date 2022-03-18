Edmonton to host entire 2022 World Juniors tournament in August: TSN

The World Junior Hockey Championship will be rebooted in August, with all of the games being played in Edmonton, TSN reported Friday.

The 2022 tournament was postponed, mid-event, on Dec. 30 because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

At the time, the International Ice Hockey Federation determined that "the sportive integrity of the event had been compromised."

"We are excited the IIHF is interested in bringing back the 2022 World Junior Championship to Rogers Place and Edmonton's ICE District," said Tim Shipton of Oilers Entertainment Group.

"We will share more concrete details once they are confirmed by the IIHF."

Red Deer will not host any games this time around, TSN's Darren Dreger reported. Officials with the Red Deer Rebels declined to comment on Friday.

Competition was shut down and the players returned home after three games were forfeited in two days, because of coronavirus cases amongst players.