Edmonton to start citywide street sweeping on Monday

Cleanup crews will begin to sweep Edmonton streets on Monday.

Workers will be out there 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday until they get to every community.

Residential roads will be swept during the day while busier roads will be cleaned at night.

Drivers are asked to move their vehicles when crews are in their neighbourhood. People who don't move their car may see it towed to a nearby road, but they won't be fined.

“Spring sweep is something everybody can play a part in to help clean our city for spring,” the city said in a release. “Signs will be set up in neighbourhoods to inform you when crews will be on your street."

Cleaning schedules are available here, and will be updated throughout the next eight weeks.