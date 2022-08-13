Edmonton Urban Farm welcomes the public for Alberta Open Farm Days

The Edmonton Urban Farm (EUF) welcomed visitors for the annual Alberta Open Farm Days.

The farm provides plots for over 300 gardeners, many of whom are newcomers, to grow food for their families.

Alberta Open Farm Days offers people the opportunity to come down to the farm and see all that it has to offer, like goats, sheep, chicks, bunnies, and beehives.

“It’s a field trip turning into something educational for me. It was definitely an eye opener too and a reminder to continue on that healthy journey and to go green,” said Caitlin Petit.

“It’s encouraging me to grow something to see what I can do with that.”

Agriculture education specialist Patty Milligan says the community at the farm is bigger than it's ever been.

“We see people sharing meals on a picnic table, we see people comparing notes on whether something is a weed, or whether it’s edible, and how different families used it in different cultures.”

She added that not everybody who comes to the farm comes for gardening.

“For the first few years I’d say we were really earnest about always providing food education, then we understood that, that doesn’t appeal to everybody,” she said. “People just want to come to the space. So they might want to come to the space for music, or for art, or just to hang out, or to have a birthday party.”

To find out more about the EUF and how you can get involved, visit their website.