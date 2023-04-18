Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital

A Burmese python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.

The woman in her 30s was given first aid by her colleagues until emergency responders arrived and is "doing well" in hospital, city spokesperson Debi Winwood told CTV News Edmonton.

Emergency responders were called around 8:20 a.m., nearly two hours before the facility opens to the public.

"Emergency protocols are in place and were followed," Winwood said.

"As with any City of Edmonton facility and as per protocol, we are reviewing the incident."

The snake's name is Lucy. She is about 15 years old, weighs 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Lucy was brought to the zoo in 2016 and "has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour," Winwood said.

Lucy was on display to the public after the incident. Winwood called it "unlikely" that the python's "public exposure" would change, although her care procedures would be looked at as part of the review.

The public cannot access Lucy.

Burmese pythons are native to southeast Asia, where their population is considered vulnerable. However, Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida.

They live up to 15 years and can be more than seven metres in length.