Edmonton Valley Zoo mourning the death of epileptic monkey named Jack
A 14-year-old golden lion tamarin named Jack who lived at the Edmonton Valley Zoo has died.
"Jack loved grapes and mealworms, and we loved Jack," zoo officials said in a Wednesday morning announcement.
Jack came to the Alberta capital in 2015 with his brother Hayden. After Hayden's death, Jack was placed with a new companion, a Goeldi monkey named Sandae.
"Despite being different species, Jack and Sandae bonded right away and were often spied curled up together or grooming each other," the zoo said.
In the past few years, Jack began having seizures and mobility issues. He was later diagnosed with epilepsy, a central nervous system disorder which can also affect humans.
"He had a hammock under his platforms in case of falls, and could often be spotted climbing back up a ladder to his platforms like a little trapeze artist."
The zoo was collecting donations in Jack's memory, with funds going to Build Our Zoo, a registered charity that raises money for zoo development and programming.
Golden lion tamarins, also known as golden marmosets, are a type of small New World monkey that is endangered and native to the coast of Brazil.
-
-
Wednesday evening water main break floods northwest Calgary streetA water main break turned a street in northwest Calgary into an icy mess Wednesday night.
-
Ontario government spending more than $6 million on public transit in the northThe Ontario government is providing more than $6 million to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in northern Ontario.
-
Damage contained to upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary residential fireA residential fire was contained to an upstairs bathroom in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
New study targets vaccine confidence for Indigenous youthNOSM researchers are looking into vaccine hesitancy and ways to boost confidence among Indigenous people.
-
30% student absenteeism pushes South Island school to the brinkMany families are relieved to have their kids back at school, but after just eight days back, it's already clear that in person learning may not last at all schools across Vancouver Island.
-
Cambridge resident pushes for permission to spread ashes in Grand RiverFor two years, Cambridge resident Prakash Venkataraman has been trying to legalize the act of scattering cremated human remains into the Grand River.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Canada Post employee sent home for wearing N95 mask instead of company-provided cloth or disposable maskA Winnipeg man who works for Canada Post as a mail carrier said he was sent home for the type of mask he was wearing, despite it being better than the company's masks.
-
AHS reverses decision to close lab services at Morinville ClinicA decision to close laboratory and diagnostic imaging services at Morinville Clinic due to low patient volumes, staffing challenges and lack of functioning equipment has been reversed.