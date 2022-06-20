Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men charged
An Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
Authorities say an investigation began in 2021, stemming from a previous Grande Prairie RCMP drug-trafficking case.
Earlier this year, ALERT officers executed search warrants at two homes in Edmonton and one in Wainwright, roughly two hours east of the capital city.
The methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, fentanyl and contraband tobacco products seized are believed to have a street value of more than $500,000.
As well, police seized one shot gun, $55,000 in cash, converter switches, and three vehicles, including a 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
John McKee, 39, from Edmonton, and Nathan Newman, 28, from Wainwright, both face charges of drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited device.
Newman also is charged with careless use of a firearm and tobacco distribution.
