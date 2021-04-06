Edmonton weather for Apr 6: Warm start to the week, then a cold front hits

Temperatures should climb above average in Edmonton today and Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to some increasing cloud this afternoon.

We hit a high of 13 on Monday and should be around 12 or 13 for a high again today.

Wednesday has the potential to be a few degrees warmer and I'm going with a high of 15.

BUT...there's a developing area of low pressure and an Upper Trough that'll come into play as early as tomorrow evening.

Showers and possibly some rain/snow mix are expected across northern AB on Wednesday ahead of this next system.

We'll also get some snow through the mountain parks (possibly heavy in spots). Gusty wind will develop through the foothills.

For Edmonton and areas to the south and east, it'll be warm through the day Wednesday.

Wind will start to kick up and we get a chance of precipitation through the evening hours.

It's most likely just some rain. But, there's a slight risk of some wet snow mixed in overnight.

Skies will clear on Thursday, but we'll be into some cooler air with a high near 5 or 6 degrees.

Edmonton gets a rebound to a high near 10 Friday before slipping back to highs in the 5 to 10 degree range for the weekend with a chance of some precip Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.