Edmonton weather for April 13: Bring on the sun

A frosty morning across central and northern Alberta today, with morning lows 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

But, the warming trend will kick in quickly and temperatures should be a handful of degrees above zero by noon in Edmonton.

We're on our way to a high near 10 C this afternoon. AND...we'll get a bit of a breeze developing - SE winds around 20 km/h later today.

Sunny skies dominate the forecast for most of the next three or four days. We'll have some clouds push through Wednesday morning. But, those will clear in the afternoon tomorrow.

Aside from that, it's mainly sunny today, tomorrow afternoon, Thursday and Friday.

By Thursday/Friday, we're looking at highs in the mid-teens. The warming trend peaks on Saturday with a high near 20 C.

But, cooler air drops in Sunday (high near 10 C) and we might see some showers, possibly even a bit of wet snow.

As I said yesterday - that's several days off and things may change between now and then.

But, for now...Saturday's your warmest day of the weekend and Sunday has the potential to turn cooler and wetter.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Becoming breezy this afternoon - SE 20 km/h.

High: 9

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 3

Wednesday - Cloudy periods in the morning. Clearing to sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (slight risk of flurries.)

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 10