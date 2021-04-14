Edmonton weather for April 14: Sunny skies and teen temperatures

Not a lot of active weather over these next few days. Sunday still looks interesting. But, that's several days out.

Until then, it's more mainly sunny skies and a continuation of the warming trend.

Temperatures hit 10 C in Edmonton Tuesday.

We'll be back to the teens this afternoon with a high of 13 or 14 degrees and light wind around 10-15 km/h.

Sunny and highs in the mid to upper teens for Thursday-Saturday, with Saturday probably turning out to be the warmest day.

That's Edmonton's best shot at hitting 20 in the next while.

Some cooler air crashes through on Sunday and we'll be back to a high in the 5 to 10 degree range.

The biggest questions right now are: Do we get precipitation? And... if we do... what type will it be?

We probably won't have a really good handle on that until Friday or Saturday. So, for now...I'll go with a chance of rain AND/OR snow on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 13

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 8

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and/or snow.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8