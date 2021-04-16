Edmonton weather for April 16: Half-and-half weekend

After two straight days in the mid to upper teens, we'll be close to 20 C for a high in Edmonton this afternoon.

Light wind and sunny skies will dominate most of the province again today.

But, we'll start to see some changes tomorrow.

Edmonton gets one more really warm day with a high around 18 degrees.

Meanwhile, northern Alberta will be dealing with some cooler temperatures and rain turning to snow in the afternoon/evening hours.

Here in the Edmonton region, clouds will increase through the day Saturday and there's a very good chance of some showers or periods of rain Saturday night.

Through the overnight period or early Sunday morning, that'll likely flip over to snow.

It's tough to say whether this will be flurries that melt on contact or if we'll get some accumulation again.

Both scenarios are possible. But, IF it sticks around and accumulates, it'll be gone like last weekend's snow - gone in a day or two.

We're also in for a bit cooldown on Sunday. We'll be about 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday with a high in the 4 to 7 degree range on Sunday.

Temperatures rebound to a high near 10 Monday and back into the low teens Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking REALLY long-range: We might get another temperature drop (and the accompanying snowfall) next Thursday.

It's a long ways off. But...just an early heads-up.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - 60% chance of showers and/or snow in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 14

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13