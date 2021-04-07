Edmonton weather for April 6: Spring temperature swing coming

We're in for about a 10 degree difference between this afternoon and Thursday afternoon in Edmonton.

Temperatures will climb into the mid teens today ahead of a low-pressure system developing in western Alberta.

That system will give some snow to northwest Alberta and the mountain parks today.

We'll also see some showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the Whitecourt region later today.

The best chance for some showers in the Edmonton region comes through this evening and that'll probably be accompanied by some gusty wind.

Northeast Alberta gets showers/rain tonight and the Fort McMurray area might see it flip over to wet snow overnight.

We'll also get snow in the Banff/Calgary regions Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Edmonton will see some clearing Thursday, so the sun will be nice.

But...with a high in the 5 or 6 C range and some gusty wind...it'll feel a lot chillier than today and the past few days.

We'll rebound to a high near 10 in the Edmonton area Friday and then slip back to highs in the 5-10 degree range for the weekend with a chance of precip Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 60% chance of a shower.

Becoming windy. Gusts to 40 km/h

9pm: 9

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 8