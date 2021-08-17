Edmonton weather for Aug. 17: Highs near 20 C, more clouds than sun

We're at the start of the coolest stretch of weather since mid-July.

Edmonton went seven straight days without hitting 25 C from July 16-22.

That's the LONGEST string of sub-25 degree highs since July 1.

But, we've begun what will likely be a much lengthier stretch of days with highs below 25 C.

We topped out at 22 C in the city on Monday and we'll be in the 18 to 23 degree range for highs the rest of this week.

Forget about 30+ heat returning...I don't even have a 25+ day in the forecast.

Cloudy skies in the Edmonton region will give way to some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Further south, rain continues to fall in the southern foothills, Calgary and Hanna regions.

That rain zone isn't expected to move much through the morning and early afternoon.

Wednesday is shaping up to be sunnier in Edmonton and surrounding areas. But, that won't last long.

Clouds and showers move into the area for Thursday/Friday.

I don't think it's going to rain heavily/steadily both those days. However, both days have a decent chance of providing us with some moisture.

Check back in this afternoon and tomorrow and we'll have a better handle on the likelihood and timing of that precipitation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds. Becoming cloudy overnight.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22