Edmonton weather for Aug. 27: Warm end to August
We're into the last few days of another warmer-than-average month.*
AND...it looks like both days this weekend will follow the trend and be above average.
It's a slightly different story today.
Mostly cloudy skies with a risk of a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region this morning.
Then...some sunny breaks this afternoon. We can't rule out the chance of a shower this afternoon, but the risk looks pretty low.
However, there WILL be some shower and thunderstorm development in many other areas around the province today.
East-central and northeastern Alberta has a very good shot at seeing some afternoon action.
We'll also get some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the Peace Country and down through the foothills.
Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be a lot less active. Most of central and northern Alberta will get "partly cloudy" skies.
There's just a slight risk of some scattered showers in the northwest both days.
For the Edmonton region, temperatures should hit the mid-20s with a good amount of sun Saturday and some increasing cloud Sunday.
*August hasn't been as hot as June or July this year. But, it'll end up being about a degree warmer than the long-term average.
We had average highs of 25 C in June, 26 C in July and August's average high will be about 24 C.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.
30% chance of a few scattered showers, especially this morning.
High: 22
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 17
Saturday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 24
Sunday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 25
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers or rain.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 21
60% chance of rain overnight.
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 17
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 16