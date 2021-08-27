Edmonton weather for Aug. 27: Warm end to August

We're into the last few days of another warmer-than-average month.*

AND...it looks like both days this weekend will follow the trend and be above average.

It's a slightly different story today.

Mostly cloudy skies with a risk of a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region this morning.

Then...some sunny breaks this afternoon. We can't rule out the chance of a shower this afternoon, but the risk looks pretty low.

However, there WILL be some shower and thunderstorm development in many other areas around the province today.

East-central and northeastern Alberta has a very good shot at seeing some afternoon action.

We'll also get some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the Peace Country and down through the foothills.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be a lot less active. Most of central and northern Alberta will get "partly cloudy" skies.

There's just a slight risk of some scattered showers in the northwest both days.

For the Edmonton region, temperatures should hit the mid-20s with a good amount of sun Saturday and some increasing cloud Sunday.

*August hasn't been as hot as June or July this year. But, it'll end up being about a degree warmer than the long-term average.

We had average highs of 25 C in June, 26 C in July and August's average high will be about 24 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

30% chance of a few scattered showers, especially this morning.

High: 22

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 17

Saturday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers or rain.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

60% chance of rain overnight.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16