Edmonton weather for Aug. 9: Sunny and warm afternoon, cool and windy Tuesday

A bit of a roller-coaster for temperatures until the end of the week.

After hitting a high of just 20 C on Sunday, Edmonton gets back to the mid-20s today and then slips to a high near 20 Tuesday.

This morning's temperature dipped into single digits in the city for the first time since June 20 (49 days ago).

Looks like we're back to morning low in the 13 to 16 degree range for the next few mornings.

Sunny for much of today, and then some increasing cloud around supper time.

There's a slight risk of a shower in the area late this evening and/or overnight.

No significant rain is expected in the Edmonton region.

Skies clear by late Tuesday morning. Wind will likely be the biggest issue Tuesday.

WNW 20-30 km/h sustained wind with gusts to around 50. Gusts near 60 are possible early in the day.

After tomorrow, we should get into a sunny pattern and a warming trend.

Highs are forecast to be in the 30-degree range by the end of the weekend and through the weekend.

Smoke Outlook:

The wildfire haze over the Edmonton region cleared out on Sunday and skies look smoke-free for the next couple days.

AQHI is expected to be in the low-risk range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 26

Tonight - Becoming cloudy early in the evening. 30% chance of a shower late-evening or overnight.

9pm: 23

Tuesday - Clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 50 km/h range.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 31