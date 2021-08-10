Edmonton weather for August 10: Morning clouds, afternoon sun... and some wind

Edmonton's right on the northern edge of a broad area of rain this morning.

That precipitation is moving ESE and won't provide much moisture to most of the city.

But...neighbourhoods in south Edmonton and the Leduc/Beaumont areas ARE getting wet.

Showers/rain in a lot of other spots too...from Edson to Red Deer and east towards Lloydminster.

All of that should end by mid to late morning and we'll get some clearing in most of central and north-central Alberta this afternoon.

In Edmonton, the morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and temperatures will climb into the 22 to 24 degree range.

Wind will likely be an issue through the day with gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range.

Wednesday is looking very similar: morning clouds followed by afternoon sun and wind gusts.

We're expecting some showers in northeastern Alberta on Wednesday, but the Edmonton region will likely stay dry for the rest of the week.

Sunny and heating up after Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 29 to 34 degree range Friday-Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers over southern parts of the area this morning.

Clearing this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 23

Tonight - Increasing cloud this evening and overnight. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Morning clouds, then clearing to Mainly sunny in the afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 32

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 32