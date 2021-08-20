Edmonton weather for August 20: Half-and-half weekend of weather

Saturday's shaping up to be a lot nicer than Sunday in the Edmonton region and across much of north-central and western Alberta.

That's a bit of a change from what I was thinking yesterday. The reason for that change? The earlier-than-anticipated arrival of showers/rain.

More on that in a moment...

We'll get to the low 20s under a "mix of sun and cloud" in Edmonton today.

There's a slight risk of a few spotty, hit-n-miss showers in the area this afternoon.

Most neighbourhoods will get nothing or next-to-nothing.

Saturday - more sun than cloud with an afternoon high in the low 20s.

The morning WILL be a bit chilly though with a low in the 5 to 9 C range in and around the Edmonton region.

Now...here's the deal for Sunday:

It WAS looking like we'd see the showers/rain hold off until Sunday evening/night.

Sidenote: I still think most of the steadier rain in central and western Alberta will be Sunday night/Monday morning.

BUT...It's now looking like Edmonton will be under mostly cloudy skies right through the day Sunday with a decent chance of showers starting in the afternoon.

So...I've adjusted the forecast high to 19 C. If you give me two degrees of leeway - that means we'll likely be in the 17 to 21 degree range for a high Sunday.

The location of the heaviest, steadiest rain remains TBD.

If this rain outlook changes between now and Sunday...we're closer to 20/21 C.

If the showers DO push in earlier Sunday afternoon...we're closer to 17/18 C.

Either way, Saturday's going to be the nicer of the two days, especially when you add in the fact that we'll probably have some windy conditions to contend with Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Windy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23