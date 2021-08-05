Edmonton weather for August 5: Near 30 today, cooler for the weekend

Get set for another hot one today...possibly a record-setter.

Edmonton had it’s 14th day of 30+ heat on Wednesday and we should be around 30 or 31 for a high this afternoon. Right now, the city is tied with 1961 for the most 30-degree days in one summer. But, we may sit alone in top spot on that list by the end of this afternoon.

We won’t add to that tally tomorrow or this weekend as some cooler air moves in.

We’re still expecting a high in the mid-20s in the Edmonton area Friday, but we’ll drop to highs near 20 Sat/Sun in the city.

That cooldown will likely be short-lived. There’s a strong indication we’ll heat up again next week and we might be close to 30 again by mid-week.

Precipitation Outlook:

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across northern AB today.

There’s also a chance of thunderstorms (possibly severe) in the foothills.

Not much of a precipitation risk for the Edmonton region today, but tomorrow afternoon/evening has the potential to turn a bit stormy.

Smoke Outlook:

A bit hazy today, but the AQHI should only be a three or four (low to moderate risk).

Friday has the potential to be a bit smokier early in the afternoon. Probably not a HIGH risk day, but the smoke may be a bit more noticeable tomorrow than today.

Here’s Edmonton’s forecast:

Today – Mainly sunny and a bit hazy.

AQHI: Low to Moderate risk

High: 31

This evening – A few clouds.

9p.m.: 26

Friday – Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late afternoon or early evening.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Monday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26

Tuesday – Mix of sun & cloud.