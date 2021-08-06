Edmonton weather for August 6: Cooler...with a chance of precipitation

A cooling trend takes hold over the next few days in Edmonton and areas to the west and northwest.

Eastern AB gets another hot day today with highs near or in the 30s. But, after back-to-back 30-degree days in Edmonton...we’ll get an afternoon high in the mid-20s today.

Saturday looks to be in the low 20s in the afternoon and Sunday will likely be in the teens most of the day with a high of 20 or 21.

That cooler air probably won’t last too long. There are strong indications that we’ll be back to highs near 30 mid to late next week.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and early evening.

If Edmonton gets anything...the most likely timeframe for the region looks to be between 4 and 8 p.m.

The severe storm threat is mostly over eastern AB late today with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Forecasters are also eyeballing a cold-core funnel cloud risk in northwest Alberta.

Saturday’s chance of showers looks pretty hit & miss. I don’t think it’s going to rain steadily all day. But, there will probably be some spotty showers in the area much of the day.

Here’s Edmonton’s forecast:

Today – Sun this morning, increasing cloud by noon.

60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon.

High: 26

This evening – A few clouds. Wind easing late in the evening.

9p.m.: 20

Saturday – Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a few scattered showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Monday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26

Tuesday – Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday – Mainly sunny