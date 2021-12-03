Edmonton weather for Dec. 3: Cold air drops in for the weekend
It's shaping up to be the coldest weekend we've seen so far this season.
Edmonton and area is looking at daytime highs in the -5 to -10 C range Saturday and an afternoon high in the -9 to -14 C range Sunday.
Up to this point, our coldest daytime high was -3 C on Nov 24.
So, this will come as a bit of a shock to the system for some as we've gotten accustomed to the milder conditions.
Temperatures will warm up a bit next week. But, it appears we're done with the 3 C to 7 C degree highs that we've had for most of the past week to ten days.
As for snow, there's a good chance of some heavier snow in southern Alberta this weekend.
We'll probably also see some flurries/light snow in the mountain parks and in northeastern Alberta.
The Edmonton region and surrounding areas really doesn't look like it'll be targeted with any significant precipitation.
There's a chance of a few flurries Saturday night. But, it won't amount to much (if we see anything at all).
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: -2
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: -6
Saturday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -7
30% chance of a few flurries in the evening/overnight.
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -12
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -9
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -6
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -2