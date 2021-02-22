The sky light up around 6:30 this morning as a meteor shot overhead. If you weren't "lucky" enough to be awake and see it first-hand, check out some of the videos shared with CTV News Edmonton.

Temperature-wise, we rocketed up to 8.5 C on Sunday after hitting 5.6 C Saturday.

We'll be in around 6 C again today with some wind.

Westerly winds of 20-30 km/h with gusts around 50 will take a bit of the shine off another warm day.

Tuesday's shaping up to be a breezy day as well, with slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of a few brief flurries scattered across central and north-central AB.

We hang on to the above zero daytime highs through Wednesday and Thursday, and then a short-lived blast of cold air drops in.

We'll see temperatures plummet to around -10 C by Friday afternoon (with a chance of snow).

Saturday should be in the -6 to -10 C range for a high as well.

THEN...the cold air quickly slinks off to the east and we get back into milder conditions by Sun/Mon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: west 20-30 km/h with gusts to 50.

High: 6

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few brief flurries.

Wind: northwest 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -6

Afternoon: -10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8