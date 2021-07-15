Edmonton weather for July 15: Sunny, hazy and hot

Wildfire smoke has started to become a factor in the Edmonton region and it may be a forecast feature for a while.

The westerly flow carrying in that smoke will stay in place. However, if we can get some showers/thunderstorms...that might help.

The Air Quality Health Index has risen to a 5 (moderate risk) and is expected to be in the moderate to high risk range for at least today and tomorrow (but, probably longer).

Most people won't face any health risks from that, but you'll notice a haze hanging over the city.

People who are more susceptible to poor air quality should monitor the situation more closely and may want to cut short or postpone any planned outdoor activities.

Much of the smoke remains aloft, but that could change in the coming days.

For now...the sunny skies will just be a bit hazy.

I'm curious to see how it'll impact temperatures. I still think we can get to 30 today.

But, if the smoke thickens at all...it'll definitely start to hold temperatures a couple degrees lower.

AND...temperatures are already expected to drop a bit on Fri/Sat/Sun (not due to smoke).

We'll see daytime highs in the mid 20s with a likely return to highs near 30 early next week.

The other factor we're keeping an eye on is the storm risk.

We'll have some storms develop in the foothills this afternoon and they'll track east towards the Edmonton-Red Deer area tonight.

There's no guarantee we'll get one of these storms right over Edmonton. But, there's certainly a chance this evening.

Areas just south of Edmonton have a higher probability of getting hit with some showers and/or thunderstorms.

Edmonton's best chance for some moisture looks to be Friday evening/night as some showers and thunderstorms will likely move through the area before moving into northern Alberta to bring some rain on Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a smoky haze.

High: 30

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

9PM: 27

Friday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of an evening or overnight shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - 30% chance of showers in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.