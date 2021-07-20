Edmonton weather for July 20: Smoke slowly clearing and temperatures near average

The air quality alert remains in effect for Edmonton and surrounding areas as well as northeastern Alberta and all of western Alberta.

The Grande Prairie/Peace River region has been added to the alert while areas like Red Deer, Lloyminster and regions to the south and east have seen the advisory ended.

In Edmonton, the smoke has eased up a bit. It's still hazy and we're likely looking at an AQHI reading in the "moderate risk" range through the day.

But, that's a lot better than what we were dealing with Monday and through the weekend.

Conditions should continue to improve in the short term. Wednesday will likely be a low-to-moderate risk day.

Thursday looks like we could have almost no smoke in the air around Edmonton.

I'm a bit concerned that we'll see some smoke blow back in either late Friday or Saturday.

But, that's stretching the outer limits of what's possible to reliably forecast.

We have some showers and even a few thundershowers this morning. Those look like they'll mostly miss the Edmonton area.

But, parts of east-central Alberta and in west/northwest Alberta...they're getting a bit of moisture to start the day.

Just a slight risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm later today in the Edmonton area.

Wednesday looks to have a higher potential for precipitation, especially late in the day.

Temperature forecasting has been off thanks to the smoke.

However, with that smoke expected to ease up a bit...I think we can expect to get afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 20s for the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy & hazy. Slight risk of a shower.

High: 21

Tonight - Slight risk of shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Otherwise, Mostly cloudy & hazy.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Smoke clearing late in the day.

60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms late in the day.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Very little or no smoke in the area.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21 ​