Edmonton weather for July 22: Some sun and an early-afternoon shower risk

Another morning with some fog patches in the Edmonton region as last night's thunderstorms added some moisture to the equation and temperatures dropped this morning.

The city had 14-20 mm of rain officially. But, I've seen some backyard weather stations in the area reporting closer to 30 mm.

Once the fog dissipates, we'll get some sun today and temperatures near 20 C for a high this afternoon.

We do have a midday or early afternoon shower/thunderstorm risk for Edmonton and area. But, most of the day should just be partly cloudy.

Some showers and thunderstorms are possible in the area and further south towards the Red Deer region.

Eastern Alberta has a good chance of seeing those showers and storms move through late this afternoon/early this evening.

A drier pattern sets up for Friday/Saturday with daytime highs near average.

Sunday looks a bit cloudier with a chance of some scattered showers.

The smoke forecast is proving to be a tough one for the next few days and I have low confidence in the outlook.

The AQHI is expected to remain in the low-risk range today and tomorrow in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

But, the model from FireSmoke.ca indicates some increasing haziness and wants to bring in some smoke from BC.

That said - we're expecting some gusty wind from the northwest on Friday, which could hold most of the smoke south of the area.

Air quality in Edmonton is likely going to be something that we'll have to monitor day-to-day and not attempt to long-range forecast.

Further north, skies (in general) look clearer. Southern Alberta will probably be the smokiest region in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm midday or early this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 16

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind - NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21​