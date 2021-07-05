Edmonton weather for July 5: A few day of average and then heat returns

Cooler air has settled and it's sticking around for a few more days.

Daytime highs will be in the lows 20s today and Tuesday in Edmonton.

After that, we're in the mid to upper 20s Wedesday/Thursday and near 30 Friday/Saturday.

So, the extreme heat of last week isn't returning. But, we'll be back above average for the back half of the week.

Temperatures took quite a nosedive over the weekend. Edmonton went from a high of 28 Saturday to 20 on Sunday.

And...it was actually just below 20 degrees Sunday with the official high coming in at 19.8 degrees.

So, the streak of 30-degree days ended at seven (as expected) with our high of 32 on Friday.

And...that daytime high Sunday was actually cooler than all of the morning lows from Tue-Thu of last week.

Now that the more "liveable" temperatures have arrived, we could really use some rain.

Parts of the Edmonton area have received a bit over the past few days.

But, most of the region hasn't picked up any significant moisture.

There's a slight risk we'll see a shower in the area overnight.

Late Wednesday also has a chance of delivering some precip.

But, neither or those opportunities look overly promising.

The best chance for showers/thunderstorms later today will be in the southern foothills and then areas from Red Deer south towards Calgary this evening as the storms move east tonight.

As for the smoke outlook...the ECCC wildfire smoke model doesn't appear to push any thick smoke through the Edmonton region over the next few days.

Southern Alberta could be in for some hazy conditions though.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 22

Tonight - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing cloud overnight with a 30% chance of a shower.

9 p.m.: 17

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.