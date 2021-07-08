Edmonton weather for July 8: The heat's back on, and it's staying a few days

The Heat Warning went back into effect for Edmonton on Thursday as temperatures ALMOST hit 30 degrees.

The high of 29.8 won't officially count as a 30+ day. So, the count is still at 8 for this summer so far.

(that's eight days with a temperature hitting at least 30.0 degrees).

This heat streak won't last as long as the previous heat wave and won't hit the mid to upper 30s (in Edmonton).

But, over the next three days, we WILL add that number of 30+ days. In fact, it looks like that we'll push that number to 11.

That's in pretty rare territory when you consider that only eight years have ever had 10 or more days of 30-degree heat in Edmonton.

It's even more impressive when you consider that we're not even at the mid-point of July.

AND...with the chance to hit one or two more 30s next week, we might take a run at the all-time record of 14 days (from 1961).

There are also two years that have had 13 days (1933 & 2002).

Sunny skies to go along with the heat today and Friday in the Edmonton region.

We're not expecting to see much/any shower/thunderstorm activity around the area until later in the day Saturday.

That said, VERY isolated thunderstorms are possible in western and south-central AB later today.

The Heat Warning will likely stay in effect for Edmonton through Saturday.

Sunday brings a LITTLE BIT of relief. Daytime highs look like they'll continue to be above average right through next week.

But, after highs in the 30-33 range today/Fri/Sat...we'll be back into the mid 20s Sunday afternoon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 31

Tonight - Mostly clear.

9PM: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 32

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.