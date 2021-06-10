Edmonton weather for June 10: Cool, cloudy and wet... but not for long

Moisture is streaming north into Alberta this morning and it's setting up to be one last day of cool and rainy weather in Edmonton.

We'll kick off a warming trend (with a good amount of sunshine) tomorrow...and that warm spell will last right through next week.

Today, though...not a lot of sun. Foggy in parts of the region early this morning. That'll be replaced by cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Some showers are expected to move into the Edmonton area by mid to late morning. This afternoon, that LIKELY becomes a steadier light rain.

MOST of the rain will be in eastern Alberta. About 15 to 30 mm is likely for regions from about Vegreville east to the Saskatchewan border.

And 30 to 60 mm looks possible further north from Cold Lake to around Fort McMurray.

Edmonton's on the western edge of the possibility for steady rain.

So, you may even see a situation where it rain steadier and harder over eastern parts of the metro region than on the western side.

Temperatures will get to the mid teens today and then we'll jump back to around 20 C Friday.

Daytime highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 20s and Monday/Tuesday still look to be in the upper 20s for afternoon highs.

In fact...there's a chance we'll hit 30 C on Tuesday.

So, if you've been wondering what happened to the heat, it's coming back.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy. A few showers late this morning. Showers and/or periods of light rain this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of light rain in the evening, ending overnight.

9PM: 13

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 29