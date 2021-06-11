Edmonton weather for June 11: The return of warm & sunny weather

Our week of cool, cloudy and wet weather is over in Edmonton and much of the rest of central/north-central Alberta.

Sunnier and warmer weather starts today and sticks around right through into early next week.

The exception is northeast Alberta, where you still have some showers this morning and early this afternoon.

In Edmonton and surrounding regions, we'll be under mainly sunny skies today, Saturday and Sunday.

There might be a few clouds that pass through. But, more sun than cloud on the whole.

As for temperatures, take a look at the average highs this month:

First five days: 25 C

Past five days: 17 C

As we head through the NEXT five days, it will push back above 20 C.

In fact, the forecast has today through Tuesday coming in with an average high of 25 C.

No much for rain in the forecast for the Edmonton region until early next week.

So, let's take a look back.

Here are the official rainfall totals for this week

(June 6-11 ... in mm)

Blatchford: 13

South Campus: 20

EIA: 26

Namao: 11

St Albert: 15

Stony Plain: 11

Officially, 10-20 mm of rain around the region. However, summer precipitation is almost never evenly spread.

I've seen some city-owned drainage stations and backyard weather stations pick up more than 30 mm of rain this past week.

Point being - those precip numbers are official, but may not always reflect what fell in your neighborhood.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 21

Tonight - A few clouds.

9PM: 17

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 29

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20