Edmonton weather for June 14: An unsettled start to the week

After a warm and mostly sunny weekend in Edmonton, it's shaping up to be an active and interesting few days.

Showers and thunderstorms drove up from the southwest early this morning.

Much of the daytime hours today should feature just a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures climbing into the upper 20s.

THEN...another shot at some showers/thunderstorms this evening and possibly overnight.

We'll see the storms initially fire up in the foothills and then track northeast.

Some of the storms may become severe with large hail and damaging gusts.

However, the timing and location of those strongest storms remains TBD.

The storms today are firing up along the back edge of an upper ridge. As that ridge shifts off to the southeast, an upper low moves in over the next few days.

That's going to set up an unstable pattern and bring in some cooler temperatures for Tuesday/Wednesday.

The timing of Tuesday's showers and thunderstorms is uncertain as of right now. We might see morning, midday and/or afternoon/evening precipitation in the Edmonton region tomorrow.

Temperatures will depend on that precip, but a high in the 20 to 24 degree range seems reasonable.

Daytime highs near 20 C for Wednesday/Thursday in Edmonton with a risk of some late-day showers or a thunderstorm Wednesday.

AND...looking LONG RANGE - Afternoon Highs in the low to mid 20s are expected for Friday-Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Showers & thunderstorms early this morning, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

High: 29

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and/or overnight.

9PM: 26

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms (timing uncertain).

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Windy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22