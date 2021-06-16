Edmonton weather for June 16: Sunny & gusty

It's shaping up to be a great "window weather" day in Edmonton and area.

It'll look nice with the sunny skies. But, then you step outside and the wind hits you.

By midday, we're expecting gusts around 40 km/h. That'll increase to gusts in the 50-60 km/h range through this afternoon and this evening.

Temperatures will be average, topping out just above 20 C this afternoon.

But, it may not FEEL that nice out there late this morning and this afternoon/evening.

To the south of Edmonton, there's a slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm developing in the Red Deer region late this afternoon.

Outside of that, it should be a quieter day for storms in central Alberta.

Further north, heavy rain continues through the day in the Peace River/High Level regions.

Showers and periods of rain will gradually push further south into the Grande Prairie/Slave Lake areas late today/tonight.

We'll probably also see some showers in parts of northeastern Alberta by later today.

Edmonton and area is probably too far south to get any significant rain off that northern system.

There's a slight risk of a shower tonight and again tomorrow. But, most (probably all) of the rain stays north of the Edmonton area.

However, we WILL get some increasing cloud tonight and Thursday looks mostly cloudy with just a few sunny breaks.

LONG Range - Partly cloudy Friday/Saturday and the sunny in Edmonton Sunday.

Temperatures will sit just below 20 C for a daytime high Thursday and then we'll rebound to afternoon highs in the 20-24 degree range for Friday-Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny & windy. W 20 gusting to 40 by late morning. 40 gusting to 60 km/h this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight. 30% chance of a shower.

Wind continuing to gust through the evening, easing after midnight.

9PM: 17

Thursday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a shower.

Light wind in the morning, becoming gusty in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23