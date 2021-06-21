Edmonton weather for June 21: Hot start to Summer

Get set for some summer heat.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s for each of the next five to 10 days in Edmonton and area.

The hottest weather may hold off until the weekend. But, Tuesday has a shot at being within a degree or two of 30 C.

Saturday/Sunday are both forecast to hit 30 C (as of now).

AND...it looks like we're in for plenty of sun this week, too.

As for precip - there's a risk of some scattered showers Wednesday night and again Tuesday morning.

Outside of those two windows...it'll be a dry week for much of central and north-central Alberta.

Fifteen of the first 20 days this month have been average or warmer than average in Edmonton.

If the forecast holds, we'll be above average for every day through the rest of the month (starting today).

The chance of getting a cooler than average day through the rest of June is very low.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 26

Tonight - A few clouds.

9PM: 24

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Thursday - 40% chance of a shower in the morning, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30