Edmonton weather for June 29: Hitting the core of the heat wave

It's STILL getting hotter. We haven't quite hit the peak of the heat wave just yet.

But...we're now into the "core" of hottest days.

Monday hit 34.2 degrees in Edmonton. That broke the old record of 32.2 C from 2015.

We'll get to highs in the 35 to 38 degree range today, tomorrow and Thursday/Canada Day.

That should be the end of the mid 30s heat as we'll drop to around 30 C on Friday. That's still hot, just not AS hot as these next few days.

In the west, Grande Prairie and Jasper have had back-to-back days of "hottest temperature ever."

Jasper hit 39.0 degrees on Monday - that's an all-time record high (after setting the previous all-time record high on Sunday).

Grande Prairie hit 38.4 C and THAT is an all-time record as well (beating the mark set on Sunday)

Both locations could be a degree hotter today! So, they could get three consecutive days of record-breaking heat.

And...not just DAILY records. Hottest temperatures ever recorded (going back to the early 1900s).

Edmonton's hottest temperature ever is 37.2 degrees. That was set June 29, 1937.

So...today's daily record is the all-time mark to beat.

We'll be close. But, I don't think we'll top that today.

Wednesday will shatter the daily record (and take a run at the all-time high).

Thursday will also be very close the record high.

All three days could also move into the top five list for hottest days in Edmonton's history.

Still nothing but sun in the Edmonton forecast until MAYBE Friday evening. There's a risk of a shower or thunderstorm Friday night.

Not much chance of precipitation in Edmonton and area then, though.

(After Friday, there's a chance of some showers Sunday and Monday.)

The heat warning remains in place for the entire province and it's not going away any time soon.

We've also had air quality alerts issued for Edmonton and surrounding area, as well as Red Deer and the Calgary region.

The warm air aloft is trapping pollution near the surface and air quality readings may get worse as the day goes on.

Most people won't notice anything. But, folks with respiratory issues should monitor conditions through the day.

Some of you will love this heat. But, for many others, this will be a dangerous week.

Please be sure to check in on your loved ones and neighbours next week. Heat waves can be deadly, especially when they last a week or more.

Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat/sun and TRY to stay cool.

Know the signs of heat stroke/heat exhaustion:

Headache

Dizziness/confusion

Sudden rush of chills while sweating

Nausea

Muscle cramping

Racing pulse and rapid breathing

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 37.2 -1937

High: 35

Tonight - Clear.

9PM: 30

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 31.7 -1896

Morning Low: 23

Afternoon High: 36

Thursday - Mainly sunny. CANADA DAY

RECORD: 35.6 -1924

Morning Low: 24

Afternoon High: 36

Friday - Mainly sunny. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

RECORD: 36.7 -1924

Morning Low: 24

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

RECORD: 35.0 -1924

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

RECORD: 32.9 -2006

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26